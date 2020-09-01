Regional airports in West Virginia to receive funding from the FAA

WASHINGTON – More than $1.2 billion in federal funding is coming to regional airports across the country. There are 405 locations in 50 states and six U.S. territories splitting the airport safety and infrastructure grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

In north central West Virginia, the Morgantown Municipal Airport is receiving $874,036 for a runway extension project, according to a press release.

Grants for regional airports in West Virginia are as follows:

$768,072 for Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg to purchase snow removal equipment and rehabilitate the runway.

$874,036 for Morgantown Municipal Airport to extend the runway.

$1,165,404 for Grant County Airport in Petersburg to construct a taxiway and a new building.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety, according to the release. In 2020, the administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants can be found here, and an interactive map of airports receiving funding can be found here.