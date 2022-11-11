SANDSTONE, W.Va. (WVNS) – According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal.

According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken.

Miller said she and her family rescued ‘Twitch’ and have been raising her since she was two days old. ‘Twitch’ is registered under the USA Service Dog Registration under the breed of “Other”.

Courtesy of Jodi Miller

Twitch also has a heavy social media following through the Twitch Fan Club Facebook page.

WBOY’s sister station, 59News in Beckley, reached out to the WVDNR Office and was provided the following release.