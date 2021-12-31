Remains found in Mon National Forest believed to be Cassie Sheetz

FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Troopers believe skeletal remains found in the Seneca Creek area of Monongahela National Forest to be those of Cassie Sheetz.

Sheetz was reported missing in March of 2021 after she was separated from her two male companions during a hiking trip at Spruce Knob. Several search parties have scoured the area looking for Sheetz over the past nine months.

According to a press release sent out by the Pendleton County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, on Dec. 29, troopers were led to human skeletal remains in the Monongahela National Forest.

On that date, “based on items located” in the northern Seneca Creek area of the forest, troopers believe the remains to be those of Cassie Sheetz who was reported missing in March from Spruce Knob, the release states.

The remains are still yet to be positively identified, however, the remains have been sent to the state medical examiners office for confirmation, according to the release.

Sheetz’s story was picked up by national news and was featured on NBC News’ Missing in America just days ago.