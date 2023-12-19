CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Don’t wait until the last minute to get supplies for that Christmas party! The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) is reminding West Virginians and visitors about the state’s alcohol laws as Christmas approaches.

All retail liquor stores are closed on Christmas Day, per West Virginia law, the WVABCA said in a press release. Restaurants that sell liquor, wine or beer for on-premises consumption are not impacted by the law, the WVABCA said.

Back in 2021, West Virginia changed its liquor laws to allow liquor stores to open as early as 6 a.m., but sales are still prohibited on Easter, Christmas Day and between midnight and 6 a.m.