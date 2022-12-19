CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re waiting until the last minute to go shopping for your Christmas party this year, keep in mind that you won’t be able to buy liquor on Christmas Day in West Virginia.

This year, Dec. 25 lands on this upcoming Sunday.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) issued a holiday reminder on Monday about the law. While liquor sales are not allowed, beer and wine sales are.

The WVABCA also reminded residents not to drink and drive, and to take advantage of a designated driver, public transportation or a ridesharing app to get home instead.

To stay safe, keep prescription medication warning labels about alcohol consumption in mind, because alcohol is a depressant. Drinking too much can also lead to alcohol poisoning, accidents, assaults and fires, the WVABCA said.