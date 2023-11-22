CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — This year, flags fly at half-staff on Nov. 22—the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

“The sad thing is that today, so many people only remember the tragic way that President Kennedy died and not the wonderful, inspiring way he lived and the hope that he gave America,” said Marion County Historical Society historian and tour guide, David Tucker, in an interview with 12 News.

Three years prior to his death, when Kennedy served as a U.S. Senator, he visited Fairmont, West Virginia and gave a speech where the Veterans Plaza sits today. It is theorized by many that President Kennedy’s local appearance led to his election, as he had reportedly admitted he would not be in office if it wasn’t for the people of West Virginia.

“Kennedy wanted to unite the country, but the country was united in a terrible way because everyone cried together. A lot of people said that America lost its innocence that day. Someone said that we’ll laugh again but we’ll never be young again,” said Tucker.

President John F. Kennedy was a World War II veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart after saving the lives of his PT boat crew. He was also the only president to receive a Pulitzer Prize for his book, “Profiles in Courage,” which spoke about leaders doing the morally right thing rather than the politically correct thing.

“You look at these tragedies and how much better off we might’ve been if they had never occurred and it reminds you of that poem,” said Tucker, “‘for all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these, what might have been.”

Many believe that Kennedy’s leadership helped avoid major catastrophe during the Cuban Missile Crisis and if he had not been assassinated, maybe would have even avoided the Vietnam War.