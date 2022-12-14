CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Thirty-four years after hundreds of people were killed in the bombing of the Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, the suspect is now in custody in America and his indictments were released on Dec. 12. In the Dec. 21, 1988 attack, 270 were killed, including 190 Americans and two who had roots in West Virginia.

FILE – A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie, Scotland where it lay after a bomb aboard exploded, killing a total of 270 people, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1988. Authorities in Scotland on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 say the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody. Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement that the families of those who died had been told the news. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

FILE – Police and investigators look at what remains of the nose of Pan Am 103 in a field in Lockerbie, Scotland, in this Dec. 22, 1988 file photo. U.S. and Scottish authorities said Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 that the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

FILE – This December 1988 file photo shows wrecked houses and a deep gash in the ground in the village of Lockerbie, Scotland, after the bombing of the Pan Am 103 in the village of Lockerbie, Scotland. The Justice Department expects to unseal charges in the coming days in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people, according to a person familiar with the case. (AP-Photo/Martin Cleaver, File)

Syracuse University in New York has archives of the crash and information about its victims because 35 study abroad students from the university were killed. According to the archives, among the victims were Valerie Canady, 25 of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Harry Bainbridge, 34 of Montrose, New York, who was originally from Fairmont, West Virginia.

Valerie Canady

Valerie Canady (Credit: Pan Am 103 Archives at Syracuse University Libraries)

According to the Living Memorial website through the Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation, like many others, Canady was returning home for Christmas on the Pam Am Flight 103. The memorial said that she was coming home to surprise her parents and friends. She was supposed to marry her fiance, Eric Schorr over Christmas. Canady was also a West Virginia University graduate with two Bachelors and a Master’s degree.

Since her passing, Valerie’s parents William and Loulie Canady set up the prestigious Valerie Canady Charitable Trust Foundation Scholarship for WVU creative arts students who are fluent in a second language. And in 2020, the Creative Arts Center at WVU was renamed the “Loulie, Valerie and William Canady Creative Arts Center.”

Valerie is buried alongside her grandmother in the Christ Church Durham Parish Cemetery in Charles County, Maryland, and her grave contains dirt from the Pan Am Flight 103 crash site.

Harry Bainbridge

Harry Bainbridge (Credit: Pan Am 103 Archives at Syracuse University Libraries)

Bainbridge was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, according to the Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation, although he lived in New York at the time of the bombing. Harry Bainbridge was a frequent flyer as an attorney for PepsiCo who was often on international business trips. On Dec. 21, 1988, he was returning home from one of his business trips to see his pregnant wife, Donna, for Christmas. His son, Harry Bainbridge Junior, was born just 11 weeks after he was killed.

At the time of the bombing, Harry’s brother Danny lived in Fairmont, and his parents, Lawrence and Olive, lived in Farmington. In an interview recorded in the Free Library, Harry’s wife said he “was good-natured, humorous and adventurous and was so looking forward to being a dad.”

He is buried in the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.