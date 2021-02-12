Rep. McKinley introduces U.S. Postal Service bill to restore overnight local delivery

Postal carrier Josiah Morse heads out to deliver mail and packages, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Portland, Maine. The U.S. Postal Service’s stretch of challenges didn’t end with the November general election and tens of millions of mail-in votes. The pandemic-depleted workforce fell further into a hole during the holiday rush, leading to long hours and a mountain of delayed mail. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Representatives David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) introduced bipartisan legislation that would return overnight delivery for first class mail, newspapers, and other post to the millions of Americans that use this service.

Starting in 2012, the U.S. Postal Service implemented organization-wide changes that closed mail processing facilities and ended overnight delivery for mail sent and received in the same area. In lowering “service standards,” USPS abandoned the small and rural communities who rely heavily on the postal services to deliver their essential needs, a news release from McKinley’s office said.

Rep. David McKinley R-WV

“Millions of rural Americans rely on postal services to receive critical packages they need, whether that be medications, bills, or even letters from grandma,” said Rep. McKinley. “During the pandemic, many have had to use the postal service to stay connected with their families, friends, and loved ones. In these unprecedented times, USPS should be held accountable to ensure that all Americans receive their mail in a timely manner, no matter where they live.”

Rep. Marcy Kaptur D-OH

“Families across the country are relying on the postal service now more than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Kaptur. “Whether it’s for receiving medications, paying bills, conducting a small business, or ordering home essentials, we have to make sure Americans are able to count on their Postal Service to deliver mail in a timely manner. I remain deeply concerned with the misguided closure of Toledo’s processing plant, which has led to even more unnecessary delays in our region. That is why I’m pleased to introduce this resolution calling for the restoration of postal standards so we can strengthen key postal infrastructure. I’m thankful for Rep. McKinley for leading this bipartisan measure and working across the aisle to strengthen postal services for every community.”

Joining Reps. McKinley and Kaptur as original cosponsors are Reps. Joyce (R-OH), Tonko (D-NY), Young (R-AK), Ryan (D-OH), Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Allred (D-TX).

Last Congress, the resolution had the support of 206 bipartisan cosponsors.