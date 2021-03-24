RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: Uncle Mike’s BBQ

WESTOVER, W.Va. – “Pulled pork is my favorite thing to cook, but brisket is my favorite thing to serve.”

It all started more than a decade ago with a simple hot dog cart and cooking at church socials. Now, Michael DeHaan, aka Uncle Mike, is continuing to build his family’s barbeque legacy, which opened in Westover in September 2019.

I’ve probably been doing 15 or 20 years of barbeque, and my old goal was to be king of the culdesac. I do barbeque because I love barbeque. Michael DeHaan, Uncle Mike’s BBQ

Mike and his family also love art and reading, which is why they have a local artist’s gallery on the walls of the restaurant and host a little library where patrons can take a book or leave a book.





The art gallery and library at Uncle Mike’s BBQ.

And the chapters of recipes are built from his family’s kitchen and are the cornerstone of the food Mike puts out.

“Aunt Libby’s Cornbread, Uncle Mike’s Mountain Man Beans, brisket, ribs, kielbasa, and chicken, I’ve got methods and recipes for all the meats,” says DeHaan, who is the pitmaster at his family’s business.

Living in different places and spending summers in North Carolina formed his love for the different regions of the common food, which means two things to DeHaan, “Barbeque is community and family.”

Uncle Mike’s BBQ is located in Monongalia County at 187 Holland Ave in Westover.

For more information on their menu, hours of operation, as well as their little library and art gallery, visit their Facebook page and website.