Richwood Police Chief arrested on domestic charge

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Richwood Police Chief is facing charges related to a domestic incident, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Charles L. Burkhamer Jr. is charged with domestic battery after an incident at a home along the 100 block of Front Street Wednesday evening.

Deputies say Burkhamer and his wife got into an altercation and Burkhamer allegedly grabbed her by her arm and tried to physically removed her from the home.

Burkhamer is facing one count of domestic battery. He was arraigned and released on a $2,500 bond.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

