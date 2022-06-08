CHARLESTON, W.Va. – If you’re looking for a West Virginia Day weekend activity that truly embodies the state, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails in southern West Virginia are letting all state residents ride free from June 17 to 20.

In order to get a West Virginia Day Trail Pass for your bike, ATV or side-by-side, you must present a valid West Virginia driver’s license or West Virginia state-issued I.D. at HMT trailheads and facilities.

“This is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ for the support to the residents of WV,” said Marketing Consultant, Chris Zeto, according to WV Press. “We look forward to creating memories with you, your family, and friends during the WV Day holiday weekend!”

All riders must follow the Hatfield-McCoy Trails regulations which can be found here. West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police Officers will be out on the trails checking for rider permits.

How to get a permit

These special permits cannot be obtained at normal retailers or online. To pick up your West Virginia Day Permit, visit the following Hatfield-McCoy trailheads and facilities:

(Courtesy: WV Press)

Bearwallow Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Buffalo Mountain Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cabwaylingo Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Country Roads Visitors Center – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Devil Anse Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hatfield McCoy Welcome Center – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ivy Branch Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pinnacle Creek Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pocahontas Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockhouse Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Warrior Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To explore trails and learn more about what to expect, visit the HMT website.