CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Race Across America (RAAM) which started in California last week has made its way to West Virginia.

Drivers along U.S. Rt. 50 from the state line in Wood County to the state line in Preston County should be cautious as they share the road with racers.

The leader of the RAAM has already went through West Virginia and many other racers are following.

The cyclists will pass two checkpoints in north central West Virginia along Rt. 50. They will enter West Virginia near Parkersburg in Wood County and then travel through Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Taylor and Preston counties before entering Maryland. They will only deviate from Route 50 for a short time in Harrison County on W.Va. 98, W.Va. 20/Buckhannon Pike and East Pike Street.

Race Across American route through West Virginia (RAAM)

Team and individual participants of the RAAM can use your support—whether that’s cheering them on or safely sharing the road—as they complete the last leg of the trek. As of Thursday afternoon, the second and third place racers were in north central West Virginia, meaning the field will be passing through north central West Virginia over the next few days.

To see where the racers are in real time, visit the RAAM live tracker here.