Ruffner Elementary hosts Special Olympics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools couldn’t do a county wide Special Olympics this year because of COVID-19, but individual schools were still able to keep tradition going by having their own smaller events.

From the 50 yard dash to shot put, Ruffner Elementary School’s Special Olympics at Laidley Field was a hit.

Lori Parr’s son KJ was one of the students excited to be outside. “It just builds his confidence and gives him the self esteem he needs to just come out and have some fun just like every other child,” Parr said.

After what has been a tough year for everyone, especially students, getting outside and enjoying one another’s company was just what they needed.

“It brings normalcy. It brings the opportunity to compete to have fun to have comraderie with their friends and have families come and see them be successful,” said Ruffner Elementary School Principal Henry Nearman.

Even though the big event combining all of the schools wasn’t possible this year, student and parents were thankful for the chance to compete and celebrate.