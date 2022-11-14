CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians who are looking for help with federal health insurance enrollment for the coming year can attend one of two walk-in enrollment events in north central West Virginia.

According to a release from First Choice Services, the insurance offerings through the Affordable Care Act have some new rules, meaning that thousands of families will likely qualify for coverage in West Virginia.

The open enrollment period for this year lasts from Nov. 1, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2022. WV Navigator will be holding the following open enrollment help events:

Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Middletown Commons Conference Room (2600 Middletown Commons, White Hall) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator, said “We are really urging people to look at the new plans and prices that are being released this year. In a lot of cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year.”

More than 90% of West Virginians who got their insurance on the ACA Marketplace were eligible for a monthly subsidy that helps them pay for their plan, according to First Choice Services. In order to guarantee coverage at the start of 2023, West Virginians need to enroll by Dec. 15, 2022.

If you can’t make it to one of the events, you can apply online and get more information.