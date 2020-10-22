Salango discusses platform less than 2 weeks before Election Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango was in North Central West Virginia Thursday, and he took time to discuss his platform with 12 News.

Salango stopped in Clarksburg ahead of a teacher’s rally in Monongalia County.

Salango said teachers, school personnel, and other public employees need to be heard and better represented, something he intends to offer them should he get elected.

He spoke on several topics Thursday, including the need to keep young people living in the state and improving the state’s infrastructure and broadband.

He said the North Central region of the state needs to be getting more out of Charleston.

“North Central West Virginia is an economic engine for the entire state of West Virginia, and so, we have to put resources back in to make sure that it continues to thrive and continues to grow. All that money is flowing south on [interstate] 79, none of it, none of it’s coming back up here. So, we’re gonna make sure that we do that,” said Salango.

Salango also said he would strive to bring people together in working with the state legislature.