Salango: ‘It started as an innocent pizza party, and it ended in chaos’

One of the drivers somehow ended up on the other driver’s hood as she attempted to flee the scene. (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The quiet community of South Hills in Charleston had a few extra guests on Saturday night. A party involving teens and alcohol got a little out of control at a Kanawha County Commissioner’s home.

Commissioner Ben Salango said he bought nine pizzas and built a fire for his 14-year-old son and 30 of his friends to watch the Mountaineers game at their home, but the party quickly quadrupled in size.

“It started as an innocent pizza party and it ended in chaos quite frankly,” said Salango.

Salango said social media played a large part in this evening going south. “Once they started snapping their location and a bunch of other kids arrived, it turned into something completely different. And even though we were careful about locking up the alcohol. We didn’t want anyone to have access to the alcohol we had in the house; kids brought it in.”

The Charleston Police Department didn’t share location or names but Lieutenant Tony L. Hazelett said, “We are doing an investigative review of a party involving juveniles.”

Salango and his family were grateful authorities arrived at his home when they did.

“They didn’t even know who we were. They had never met me, I didn’t know them. They didn’t know my son, my son didn’t know them. You know, thankfully, the police showed up. And helped us break this thing up and get these kids home safely,” said Salango.

One teen was taken to the hospital for alcohol poisoning. Parents of another juvenile said their child’s wrist was broken when they were trampled by kids running from police. No other injuries that we know of were reported.