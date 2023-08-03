CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Earlier this week, Gov. Jim Justice announced a Sales Tax Holiday that seeks to help out West Virginians during their back-to-school shopping.

According to a release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, from Friday, Aug. 4 to Monday, Aug. 7, certain back-to-school items will be exempt from sales tax. Exempt items include clothing, school supplies, instructional materials, laptops, tablets and sports equipment.

The release noted that purchases are subject to certain limits in order to qualify for the sales tax holiday. These limits can be found below

Individual clothing items may not exceed a purchase price of $125

Individual school supplies may not exceed a purchase price of $50

Individual instructional materials may not exceed a purchase price of $20

Individual laptops and tablets may not exceed a purchase price of $500

Individual sports equipment items may not exceed a purchase price of $150

The release also emphasized that items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Maryland’s Comptroller Brooke Lierman also announced earlier this week that the state will have its own tax-free period for back-to-school. Maryland’s tax-free period includes any article of clothing or footwear priced under $100.

Pennsylvania does not have a tax-free period this year.