BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — With Christmas right around corner, the Salvation Army is still in need of the community’s help.

The Clarksburg Salvation Army is working hard to ensure that the 2,000 angels across its eight-county region have a wonderful Christmas. The Salvation Army asks that all Angel Tree donations to be dropped off by the weekend. The deadline for anyone who adopted/sponsored an Angel Tree Child is Friday, Dec. 8.

Major Tonya Roberts, Corps Officer, said, “We are asking those in the community that took an angel to return those gifts. Right now, we are looking at 250 that are—that have not been turned in across our eight counties that we serve, and we need those gifts to be turned back into us so that we can make sure that they’re accounted for these families.”

If you would still like to adopt an angel, the Clarksburg Salvation Army will be at the Meadowbrook mall until 8 p.m. Friday.