Salvation Army kicks off annual ‘Red Kettle’ fundraiser

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As many are already heading out for the biggest shopping season of the year, the Salvation Army is quickly following suit. But instead, they’re looking forward to the most charitable time of the year.

In Cabell, Wayne, Mason, and Lincoln County, West Virginia, Salvation Army branches kicked off the first day of their annual “Red Kettle” fundraiser.



Volunteers will be ringing bells outside shopping areas like Pullman Square in Huntington and the Charleston Town Center. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In the past, you may have seen volunteers outside of busy shopping locations ringing bells with a small red kettle asking for donations. This year will be no different.

At Pullman Square in Huntington, West Virginia, the local branch hosted a kick-off event highlighting the constantly growing need for donations.

Captain Liz Blusiewicz with the Huntington Salvation Army says, even with the pandemic still plaguing the nation, you’ll still hear those same familiar bells ringing for a good cause.

The non-profit is also encouraging anyone interested in donating, but not ready to leave their home, to visit their website.