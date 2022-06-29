CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new scam targeting West Virginians is using the names of Gov. Jim Justice, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Publishers Clearing House as well as the state seal and what looks like the governor’s signature.

Morrisey’s office warns that a letter with the seal that is supposedly signed by Gov. Justice claims that Morrisey flew to New York to meet with the Board of Directors of Publishers Clearing House to negotiate the prize for the recipient of the letter, and that the recipient must send $55,913.53 to a California address to claim more than $212,000 in prize money that will be “delivered at your doorstep.”

The letter is a scam, Morrisey warned. Morrisey said it contains two common signs of a scam: Grammatical errors and the use of a familiar name or names in an attempt to lull consumers into a false sense of security.

Morrisey said while Publishers Clearing House does award prizes, its sweepstakes are free to enter and winners never have to pay to receive their prizes, and that the company will never call winners or ask for personal information, communicating only in-person or through certified mail.

Additionally, Morrisey said consumers should never wire money or provide account numbers associated with a credit/debit card or bank in order to claim a prize.

West Virginians who believe they may have been the victim of a scam can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or report it online.