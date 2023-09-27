CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A store in West Virginia sold a $300,000 lottery scratch off ticket earlier this month.

The West Virginia Lottery announced on its Facebook page that the Supreme Cash Golden scratch-off ticket was sold at Martin’s Food Market in Charles Town, West Virginia for $30. Since the ticket was purchased on Sept. 18, the WV Lottery said that the winner Robert S. has come forward.

According to the WV Lottery website, the $300,000 prize is the maximum possible winnings for the ticket, and only one in 240,000 win it. Since the ticket began being in West Virginia in July 2022, only two people have won the maximum prize.

For those who like to play the West Virginia Lottery, the Powerball jackpot climbed to $835 million overnight after no one won Wednesday night’s drawing. Powerball players who want a chance to win during the next drawing have until 9:59 p.m. on Saturday to buy tickets in West Virginia.