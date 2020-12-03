Search underway for missing WV man

Gordon Massie, 70, was reported missing from South Charleston at about 10 p.m., Dec. 2. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Gordon Massie, 70, was reported missing from South Charleston at about 10 p.m., Dec. 2.

His vehicle, which also held his phone, was located overnight in South Charleston.

Massie is described as a 5’10” white male. He weighs 200 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the office on Facebook, or anonymously send information at www.kanawhasheriff.us.