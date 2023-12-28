CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With his new initiative, West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, is hoping to ensure the safety of the polls and overall voting process during the 2024 election.

In a recent press release, Warner announced his push to encourage veterans to work the polls this upcoming election season. The hopes of the “Operation Elective Service” initiative are to ensure the safety of the voting process and reduce the “conspiracy theories” of tabulated ballots utilizing veteran’s credibility.

12 News spoke with Secretary Mac Warner on the importance of veterans answering, what he feels to be, a call of duty.

“The military is the most trusted institution in America, and I think to restore confidence in our elections and in our election officials, if people show up at a poll and they see a local neighbor who has served in the military, they know things are being done right. That will build confidence on them, that the election is being done right,” Warner said.

Secretary Warner chose to begin and promote this initiative at this time as a homage to the patriots who stood in the gap to save the revolution of this country 247 years ago.

It was a bitter cold December 23rd. Battles in early 1776 had provided the Continentals hope for revolutionary success, and in July we declared our independence from Great Britain. But as winter set in, one defeat after another had George Washington’s army on the verge of dismantlement and defeat. Opposing factions severely divided the country and many were ready to succumb to the seemingly inevitable loss; the revolution teetered on collapse. The new nation needed Patriots to answer the call, to stand in the gap and save our country. – Sec. Mac Warner

There are 8,400 individuals needed to work the 1,680 precincts in West Virginia this upcoming election season. Those who do work the polls will be compensated monetarily as counties pay anywhere between $175 to $350 depending on the specific job of the worker.

Training to work the polls begins in a few months, with training being one day, two hours maximum utilizing learning materials like instructional videos, PowerPoint presentations and possibly mock precinct training. Costs for these classes may range from $35 to $50.

You can register to work the polls by visiting your local county clerk or by visiting GoVoteWV.com.