Secretary of State holds conference to discuss cybersecurity safeguards for upcoming election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Secretary of State, Mac Warner, hosted a press conference to outline the cybersecurity safeguards in place to protect election systems and voter databases Wednesday morning.

On June 13, 2019 the Harrison County’s courthouse computer systems were reported to have been illegally hacked. According to Warner, this type of cyber-attack demonstrates the interest hackers have in state and local governments.

The conference focused on three primary topics:

“Trusted Sources,” for the media and the public regarding election security in the event of a natural disaster or cyber attack.

Cybersecurity and technology protocols, including incident response plans, in place to protect elections.

An overview of the West Virginia Secretary of State’s (WVSOS) cyber-training for election officials and the public.

Secretary Warner was joined by Harrison County Clerk, Susan Thomas; WVSOS Chief information officer and director, Dave Tackett and WVSOS Chief of Staff, Chuck Flannery.