CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Secretary of State (WVSOS) Mac Warner announced that his office is requesting input from the general public for the naming of a new “artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant.”

“We hope everyone will take just a minute to go online and vote for their favorite name. Share the link with your colleagues, coworkers and friends,” Warner said in a press release. “The virtual assistant is just one more way for our office to provide excellent customer service. We remain available to help in person at any of our offices, and are happy to help anyone who calls us at 304-558-8000.”

Warner said that his Business & Licensing staff has worked for over a year to develop the virtual assistant, which aims to make it easier to open a business in West Virginia. The release said the assistant will be to be easily accessible and supply “advanced customer service,” as well as answer questions about starting a new company.

The WVSOS staff developed the chatbot in close collaboration with IBM’s Watson team for product design, programming and launch of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot.

The initial launch of the AI featured a limited scope to just a formation of a Limited Liability Company (LLC). Warner said that his office has already begun planning to expand the capabilities of the assistant to include all of the capabilities of the Secretary of State’s Office.

“The virtual assistant will become an integral part of our office’s efforts to enhance and expand our customer service capabilities,” Warner said. “But we first need to name our virtual assistant. That’s where we are asking for the public’s help.”

The vote has been narrowed down to five available names for the AI. You can vote for your favorite by clicking here.