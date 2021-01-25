Sen. Capito, other Senators introduce legislation to award Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman stands during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced on Monday that she, along with her Senate colleagues, have introduced legislation to award Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his heroic actions during the storming of the Capitol.

Officer Goodman confronted rioters in the capital, delaying their access to the Senate chamber and protecting the lives of those inside.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“Officer Eugene Goodman stood bravely in the face of violence and his courageous actions undoubtedly saved lives. We owe him so much for his selfless actions on January 6th, and this Congressional Gold Medal is one way my colleagues and I can honor his heroism on that day. I proudly join my colleagues to make this distinction and I thank Officer Goodman for his service and dedication to protecting our United States Capitol,” said Senator Capito.

In addition to Senator Capito, the legislation has also been cosponsored by Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ben Cardin (D-Md.) Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The release from Senator Capito’s Office stated that companion legislation was introduced in the House by Representatives Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

The full text of the bill can be found here.