DAVIS & WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) stopped in Elkins to talk to participants of the West Virginia Rhododendron Girls State, as well as Weston to talk to participants of the West Virginia Mountaineer Boys State.

Senator Capito said that she was very happy to attend both WV Girls State and WV Boys State on her way back to Washington, D.C.

“You know, I love Girls State. The American Legion Auxiliary does a great job were here at Davis and Elkins and it’s a leadership, it’s an inspiration I think to see the women, uprising, leaders of our state and I try to tell them that you know, get involved, learn how to do elections, but the patriotism I see here and the fun, it’s going to be a great week for the young ladies,” Capito said.

While visiting Boys State, Capito also said, “I love to go to Boys State at Jackson’s Mill, and it’s the same experience. American Legion’s been running that for a very long time, and it’s about future leadership, pride in our state, pride in our country and I’m just honored to be able to attend both on my way back to D.C. today.”

One of the main points that Senator Capito brought up while talking to both WV Rhododendron Girl State and WV Mountaineer Boys State was the importance of getting involved, whether that be in the service of the state, school, or family.

“Getting involved is critical, getting involved in your service of your state, your school, or your family, whatever it is just get involved. Don’t stand on the sidelines. I think also I talked about listening. I talked about in this country we do a lot of talking, we don’t do as much listening to one another, and I think that’s an important skill, and then just to kind of dream big,” said Senator Capito.

Sen. Capito also took time to talk with the participants after speaking and answered any questions that they had.