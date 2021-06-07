Sen. Manchin announces $11.4 million to support healthcare workforce, public health crisis response in WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $11,481,577 to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

This funding, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is part of the American Rescue Plan to support the public health crisis response and sustain the healthcare workforce in West Virginia.