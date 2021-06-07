Sen. Manchin announces $11.4 million to support healthcare workforce, public health crisis response in WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $11,481,577 to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
This funding, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is part of the American Rescue Plan to support the public health crisis response and sustain the healthcare workforce in West Virginia.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia’s healthcare professionals and frontline workers went above and beyond the call of duty to provide quality care to their fellow West Virginians. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having a strong healthcare workforce, as well as effective procedures and plans in place, in case of a public health crisis. The American Rescue Plan has helped West Virginia fight and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and now this funding will ensure we have a robust health workforce for years to come. I will continue to fight for funding to support healthcare professionals in the Mountain State and ensure West Virginia is prepared to handle any public health crisis that comes our way.”Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)