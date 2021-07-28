Sen. Manchin announces $3.7 million for WV students experiencing homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced more funding to help support students in West Virginia experiencing homelessness.

On Wednesday, Sen. Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $3,743,199 from the American Rescue Plan to help schools in the Mountain State identify and support students who experience homelessness. West Virginia has received nearly $5 million from the $800 million the Senator has fought to include for this cause, according to a release.

Every child across America and West Virginia should have a roof over their head every single night. I fought to ensure that the American Rescue Plan included $800 million to help identify and assist students currently experiencing homelessness. Today’s approval of state plans releases the second round of funding. West Virginia alone will be receiving more than $3.7 million, which is good news for the more than 10,000 West Virginia children and youth currently experiencing homelessness. This fight is far from over, and I’ll keep working with the Department of Education to ensure our children get the help they need and deserve.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

In the state of West Virginia, there are over 10,000 children and youth currently experiencing homelessness. There are over 1.5 million homeless children and youth in the United States. The coronavirus pandemic has compounded this issue with high unemployment, unstable living conditions and job insecurity — which resulted in higher rates of homelessness in children, youth and families.

Here’s a brief timeline of Sen. Manchin’s efforts to secure $800 million in the American Rescue Plan for students experiencing homelessness:

April 23, 2021 : Senator Manchin participated in a roundtable with Department of Education Secretary Cardona, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and students from around the country, including a student from West Virginia, to discuss the students’ own experiences with homelessness. Senator Manchin also announced that West Virginia will receive $1,246,924 in the first round of funding.

: Senator Manchin participated in a roundtable with Department of Education Secretary Cardona, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and students from around the country, including a student from West Virginia, to discuss the students’ own experiences with homelessness. Senator Manchin also announced that West Virginia will receive $1,246,924 in the first round of funding. April 13, 2021: Senator Manchin led five bipartisan Senators in urging U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to implement the $800 million fund included in the American Rescue Plan to support children and youth experiencing homelessness and to help schools identify and assist students experiencing homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Manchin led five bipartisan Senators in urging U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to implement the $800 million fund included in the American Rescue Plan to support children and youth experiencing homelessness and to help schools identify and assist students experiencing homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic. March 6, 2021: The Senate unanimously passed Senator Manchin’s bipartisan amendment to include $800 million in the American Rescue Plan to support students currently experiencing homelessness.

The Senate unanimously passed Senator Manchin’s bipartisan amendment to include $800 million in the American Rescue Plan to support students currently experiencing homelessness. February 9, 2021: Senator Manchin introduced the bipartisan Emergency Family Stabilization Act to create a new emergency funding stream to provide flexible funding for community-based organizations working to meet the unique and challenging needs of children, youth, and families experiencing homelessness.

To view the full timeline, click here.