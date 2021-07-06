Sen. Manchin announces $5.3 million to fully fund airport improvement projects in WV

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Federal auditors are issuing fresh criticism of the government agency that approved the Boeing 737 Max. The Transportation Department’s inspector general said Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that the Federal Aviation Administration must improve its process for certifying new planes. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced funding for improvement projects at seven airports across the Mountain State.

On Tuesday, Sen. Manchin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,328,279 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for airport improvement projects across West Virginia. Additional funding from the American Rescue Plan ensures the projects will have a 100% federal match.

West Virginia airports serve as hubs for economic development and provide visitors with access to our wild and wonderful state. The American Rescue Plan continues to provide much needed relief to West Virginia economic sectors that have been impacted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including our airports and tourism industry. This funding will improve regional airports across the state and spur economic development. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a pilot myself, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support West Virginia airports.” Senator Manchin (D-W.Va.)

The individual airports included in this funding include: