Sen. Manchin announces $9.3 million for West Virginia Head Start programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced funding from the American Rescue Plan for 21 Head Start programs.

Sen. Manchin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,391,332 to fund 21 Head Start programs across the Mountain State. This funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and families, provide summer programing and support Head Start comprehensive programs in time for the next school year.

The American Rescue Plan has provided much-needed relief for West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing educational opportunities for our youngest West Virginians. Every child deserves access to an early education which will provide a foundation for a bright future, but many children have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am thrilled to ensure that all West Virginia students get back on track and receive the quality education they deserve.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

The individual awards included in this funding: