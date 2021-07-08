Sen. Manchin announces $9.3 million for West Virginia Head Start programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced funding from the American Rescue Plan for 21 Head Start programs.
Sen. Manchin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,391,332 to fund 21 Head Start programs across the Mountain State. This funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and families, provide summer programing and support Head Start comprehensive programs in time for the next school year.
The American Rescue Plan has provided much-needed relief for West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing educational opportunities for our youngest West Virginians. Every child deserves access to an early education which will provide a foundation for a bright future, but many children have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am thrilled to ensure that all West Virginia students get back on track and receive the quality education they deserve.”Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)
The individual awards included in this funding:
- $1,012,239 – AFL-CIO Appalachian Council
- $993,095 – Southwestern Community Action Council
- $971,558 – North Central West Virginia Community Action Agency
- $705,935 – Coalfield Community Action Partnership
- $701,149 – Northern Panhandle Head Start
- $634,145 – Kanawha County Board of Education
- $622,180 – Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative
- $496,548 – Community Action of Southeastern West Virginia
- $440,312 – Raleigh County Community Action Association
- $422,365 – Central West Virginia Community Action Association
- $339,806 – Mountainheart Community Services
- $332,627 – Fayette County Child Development Center
- $314,680 – Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services Head Start
- $300,322 – Pride In Logan County
- $230,925 – Upshur Human Resources
- $172,296 – Greenbrier County Board of Education
- $160,331 – Mineral County Board of Education
- $145,973 –Nicholas Community Action Partnership
- $143,580 – Monongalia County Board of Education
- $132,812 – Braxton County School District
- $118,454 – Monroe County Board of Education