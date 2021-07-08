Sen. Manchin announces $9.3 million for West Virginia Head Start programs

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced funding from the American Rescue Plan for 21 Head Start programs.

Sen. Manchin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $9,391,332 to fund 21 Head Start programs across the Mountain State. This funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and families, provide summer programing and support Head Start comprehensive programs in time for the next school year.

Headshot photo of Joe Manchin sitting in front of American flag.

The American Rescue Plan has provided much-needed relief for West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing educational opportunities for our youngest West Virginians. Every child deserves access to an early education which will provide a foundation for a bright future, but many children have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am thrilled to ensure that all West Virginia students get back on track and receive the quality education they deserve.”

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

The individual awards included in this funding:

  • $1,012,239 – AFL-CIO Appalachian Council
  • $993,095 – Southwestern Community Action Council
  • $971,558 – North Central West Virginia Community Action Agency
  • $705,935 – Coalfield Community Action Partnership
  • $701,149 – Northern Panhandle Head Start
  • $634,145 – Kanawha County Board of Education
  • $622,180 – Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative
  • $496,548 – Community Action of Southeastern West Virginia
  • $440,312 – Raleigh County Community Action Association
  • $422,365 – Central West Virginia Community Action Association
  • $339,806 – Mountainheart Community Services
  • $332,627 – Fayette County Child Development Center
  • $314,680 – Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services Head Start
  • $300,322 – Pride In Logan County
  • $230,925 – Upshur Human Resources
  • $172,296 – Greenbrier County Board of Education
  • $160,331 – Mineral County Board of Education
  • $145,973 –Nicholas Community Action Partnership
  • $143,580 – Monongalia County Board of Education
  • $132,812 – Braxton County School District
  • $118,454 – Monroe County Board of Education

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories