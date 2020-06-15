Sen. Manchin announces new funding for Corridor H

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - On Monday afternoon, Marion County Commission and the county clerk's office worked on canvassing votes to ensure accurate results after the June 9 primary.

All told, 14,714 ballets were accounted for out of the 40,159 registered voters in Marion County. Deputy County Clerk Tom Antulov said they sent out about 8,500 absentee ballots this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, and more than 7,000 of them were returned.