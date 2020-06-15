Sen. Manchin announces new funding for Corridor H

WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced additional funding for Corridor H.

The $12 million is through the U.S. Department of Transportation Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant program, and it will help complete the section of Corridor H from Kerens to Parsons. The funding marks nearly $150 million in federal funding for Corridor H since 2018, according to a press release.

“Today I spoke with DOT Secretary Chao and I am proud to announce $12 million to help complete Corridor H. I am grateful for Secretary Chao’s continued assistance to West Virginia and in particular the Corridor H project. I also want to congratulate the WV Department of Transportation for their continued efforts to finish Corridor H. The INFRA Grant program received more than 172 applications totaling over $7.2 billion in requests for a program funded at $906 million. It is a testament to the importance of completing Corridor H that WV received $12 million of those funds from DOT. When completed, Corridor H will be the economic gateway to much of West Virginia, which is why I worked hard as Governor to open more than half of Corridor H and as Senator, I will continue to fight for West Virginia to receive the funding to complete Corridor H.”

Sen. Joe Manchin

