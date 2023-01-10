CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves, but U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has voiced major concerns.

According to a Bloomberg report, the consideration of the ban stems from concerns about indoor pollution, which can be harmful to children. In response to the controversial topic, Manchin released a statement on Tuesday, saying, “The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner.”

The ban would affect approximately 35% of American households, including Manchin’s. “I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on,” Manchin said in his statement. “If this is the greatest concern that the Consumer Product Safety Commission has for American consumers, I think we need to reevaluate the commission.”

Joe Manchin has openly supported West Virginia’s coal mining and oil and gas industries, often with opposition from those within his political party.

West Virginia’s leading industry in Domestic Gross Product is “mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction,” according to data from Capitol on Tap.