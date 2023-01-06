CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sen. Joe Manchin (D, WV) received some backlash on Twitter over an official statement on Friday, Jan. 6.

The Mountain State senator made a statement marking two years since the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building after a protest over the results of the 2020 election.

His statement reads:

January 6, 2021 was a horrific day and is truly a stain on our nation. It has joined the ranks of Pearl Harbor and is a day that will live in infamy. But through every challenge that our nation has ever faced, we have come out on the other side stronger and more committed to preserving our democracy. I am optimistic that the American people understand the horrors of that day and have a restored interest in protecting our democracy. In a clearly divided Congress, we passed the Electoral County Reform Act with overwhelming bipartisan input and support to ensure that dreadful day is never duplicated. I will continue fighting to protect our democracy and our American spirit. Sen. Joe Manchin (D, WV) on Twitter.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D)’s Twitter statement marking two years since the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Most of the comments were critical of the comparison, with several users calling the senator a “clown,” and some calling the comparison “insulting.”

There were 2,403 personnel, including 68 civilians, killed in the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese planes bombed the United States Naval Base in a surprise attack.

During the riot at the U.S. Capitol, Trump supporter and U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by a Capitol Police Officer. She was the only person to die on Jan. 6, 2021.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, according to a press release from the United States Capitol Police (USCP) published on April 19, 2021, died of natural causes. He died on Jan. 7, 2021, according to another press release from the USCP.

Several other Capitol Police Officers died by suicide months later.

Some of the commenters also referred to the competition for Manchin’s Senate seat in the 2024 election. Current House Rep. Alex Mooney (R) announced in November that he’s “all in” for Manchin’s seat and a few days later, Gov. Jim Justice (R) said during a regularly scheduled press conference that he was “seriously considering” a run for U.S. Senate.

The Hill recently ranked him among the eight most vulnerable Senate Democrats.