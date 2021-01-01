Sen. Manchin releases statement on 15th anniversary of Sago mine disaster

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released a statement ahead of the 15th anniversary of the Sago mine disaster.

Fifteen years ago, we lost twelve brave coal miners who went to work at the Sago mine and never returned home to their families. As a state, we came together after the tragedy to grieve the loss of our fellow West Virginians and support the families and loved ones of those lost. After the disaster, West Virginia worked hard to pass legislation that improved safety standards for our miners who mined the coal that made America the leader we are today. The Sago disaster anniversary reminds us that coal miners risk their lives every day to power our nation, and we must prioritize their health, safety, and security. I will continue to fight to make sure no family suffers this terrible loss ever again. Gayle and I will keep the families and loved ones of those twelve brave West Virginians in our thoughts and prayers.”

Senator Joe Manchin