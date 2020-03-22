Senator Manchin provides list of safety recommendations to help slow spread of COVID-19 in W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has shared a list social distancing and safety recommendations for West Virginians to implement to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Senator Manchin announced in a press release that he is sharing these recommendations after speaking with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.



Senator Joe Manchin

“This morning I spoke with Dr. Fauci, a trusted medical expert on COVID-19, about the specifics challenges we are facing here in West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said. “He shared some concrete steps we can take and stressed that the next two weeks are the most critical time to slow the spread of the virus. I want to pass on his recommendations so every West Virginian can do their part to defeat this pandemic. I urge every West Virginian to take these recommendations seriously and stay home as much as possible.”

Listed below are the following recommendations that were detailed in Senator Manchin’s release:

– Anyone older than 60, children, or those with underlying health conditions should stay home. While this is difficult for us as West Virginians, it means not visiting vulnerable grandparents or having large family gatherings until this threat subsides. Testing – Any person experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should be able to get a test. However, due to supply chain limitations that is not possible right now. Senator Manchin is in constant communication with officials to secure more testing for West Virginia. Until more tests are available, continue to request a physician’s order for a test. Senator Manchin is advocating for the more than 200 West Virginians who have already contacted him with symptoms and are unable to get a test, or who have not received their test results. A member of his staff will keep in touch with each person daily until symptoms resolve, they receive a test or receive test results.

The release also stated that Senator Manchin has launched an information resources page where West Virginians can learn more about the coronavirus outbreak, and how to protect themselves and their families. That page can be found here.