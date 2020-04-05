Senator Manchin releases statement on 10th anniversary of Upper Big Branch Mine disaster

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin issued a statement on Sunday in remembrance of the 29 miners who died in a mine explosion at Upper Big Branch Mine a decade ago.

Sunday, April 5, marked 10 years since the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster that occurred in Whitesville West Virginia. A public gathering was originally scheduled in honor of the 29 miners who lost their lives 10 years ago, but the event had to be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Manchin released the following statement in memory of those miners.