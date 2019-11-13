Senator Manchin sends letter advocating for Virgin Hyperloop One to build Certification and Test Center in W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Senator Joe Manchin sent a letter advocating for Virgin Hyperloop One to build their proposed certification and test center in West Virginia. The letter was sent to Sir Richard Branson, the chairman of Virgin Group, which is the parent organization of Virgin Hyperloop One.

Senator Manchin previously met with the leadership team of Virgin Hyperloop One on October 16 to discuss the possibility of building the center in West Virginia, according to a press release from the Senator’s Office. The release stated that following the meeting, Virgin Hyperloop One released a request for proposals to states, regional or local governments, and other organizations – including West Virginia – to create a certification and test center to establish regulatory standards for the new technology.

The release also stated that Senator Manchin is a member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, which will oversee the Department of Transportation’s newly-formed Non-Traditional and Emerging Transportation Technology (NETT) Council and is intended to support innovative transportation projects like hyperloop.

In the letter, Manchin stated “I recently met with your team from Virgin Hyperloop One that is working to build the certification center and test facility for your company’s hyperloop technology in the United States. I came away from the meeting convinced that this is a giant leap forward into the future of transportation, an engine that will change the way we travel and transform the national landscape. I am just as convinced that my state of West Virginia is the partner you are seeking to make this a reality. You have set forth an aggressive schedule for construction of the test site and certification, and I strongly believe that West Virginia can move Virgin Hyperloop One through complete testing to full operational capability more efficiently than anywhere else.”

