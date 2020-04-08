Senator Manchin writes letter advocating for reopening ACA during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced in a release on Wednesday that he is advocating for the re-opening of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) so West Virginians will be able to get healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release stated that Senator Manchin led 27 of his colleagues on a letter to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar advocating for the re-opening of the ACA online marketplace. Additional information about signing up for health insurance can be found here.

Below is Senator Manchin’s full statement from the release:

“Currently, millions of Americans are uninsured and anxious, not only about what the possibility of contracting COVID-19 could mean for their health and that of their family, but also for their financial stability. Opening up the ACA marketplace would provide an easy pathway to coverage for those who under previous circumstances may have decided to forego health insurance or purchase a substandard, junk insurance plan, but now in a global pandemic are in vital need of comprehensive coverage to protect themselves, their families, and our broader community. The Trump Administration’s reported decision not to open an SEP and leave millions of Americans uninsured and underinsured during this unprecedented public health crisis will inevitably mean fewer individuals seeking testing and treatment—prolonging the spread of the disease—and will put more families in dire financial straits. The COVID-19 pandemic is also causing millions of people to lose their jobs and their employer-provided health insurance.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

To read Senator Manchin’s letter in its entirety, click here.