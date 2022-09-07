WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $9,076,886 from the U.S. Department of Justice will support five West Virginia public safety programs.

“I am pleased to announce these five critical investments from the Department of Justice that will assist victims and strengthen our justice system s to ensure the safety of all West Virginians,” said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come.”

The funding will financially aid programs within crime victim services, strengthen sex offender registration and data collection about individuals entering the criminal justice system.

“Public safety remains a top concern for our nation and our state, and these five grants will assist in strengthening our justice system and public safety initiatives,” Senator Capito said.

Individual awards listed below: