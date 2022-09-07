WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $9,076,886 from the U.S. Department of Justice will support five West Virginia public safety programs.
“I am pleased to announce these five critical investments from the Department of Justice that will assist victims and strengthen our justice system
s to ensure the safety of all West Virginians,” said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come.”
The funding will financially aid programs within crime victim services, strengthen sex offender registration and data collection about individuals entering the criminal justice system.
“Public safety remains a top concern for our nation and our state, and these five grants will assist in strengthening our justice system and public safety initiatives,” Senator Capito said.
Individual awards listed below:
- $7,980,096 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Victim Assistance Formula Grant Program
- The Victim Assistance Formula Grant Program provides funding to states to strengthen crime victim services for eligible individuals.
- $442,000 – Legislative Office of the State of West Virginia: Victim Compensation Formula Grant Program
- The Victim Compensation Formula Grant Program provides funding to states to enhance state victim compensation payments to eligible individuals.
- $400,000 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program
- The Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program provides funding to states for the digitation of all current files in the sex offender registry.
- $164,590 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers
- The State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers provides funding to states to collect and analyze data on individuals entering the criminal justice system. This project will focus on sentencing length, crime categories and parole revocation and will allow West Virginia to use more accurate and comprehensive data throughout the state’s justice systems.
- $90,200 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act (SORNA) Grant Program
- The SORNA Grant Program provides funding to states to strengthen sex offender registration and notification programs. The programs are designed to protect children and adults from sexual exploitation and violent crime, prevent child abuse and child pornography and promote safe Internet use.