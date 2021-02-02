Senators Manchin and Capito announce $14.1M in funding for vaccinating West Virginia’s children

WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced on Tuesday more than $14 million in funding to help vaccinate children the Mountain State.

A release from Senator Manchin’s Office stated that he and Senator Capito, who are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $14,193,577 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help the West Virginia DHHR provide children across the state with access to vaccinations.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“As we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and work to quickly procure vaccinations for every West Virginian who wants one, it is essential to keep vaccinating our children against other harmful diseases. I am pleased HHS is working with DHHR to provide access to vaccinations for every child and family across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that ensures every child in the Mountain State has access to the healthcare they need and deserve.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)