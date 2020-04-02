Senators Manchin and Capito announce $2.2M+ of funding for maternal and child health services in W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $2.2 million of funding for maternal and child health services in West Virginia on Thursday, according to a release from Senator Manchin’s office.

The release stated that Senators Manchin and Capito, who are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a total of $2,228,429 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to be given to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) for maternal and child health services across the state.

The release included the following statements from the senators, where they each spoke about the importance of this funding during these uncertain times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic:

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“Access to healthcare is essential for West Virginians and Americans, especially during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic we are currently experiencing. This funding will help ensure that West Virginia mothers and children have access to quality healthcare in rural areas across our state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that will help provide quality healthcare for all West Virginians, especially our mothers and children.” Senator Joe Manchin

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)