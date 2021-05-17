Senators Manchin, Capito announce $10.3 million for airport improvements in West Virginia

KINGWOOD, W.Va. - A Preston County man is accused of fleeing from law enforcement while under the influence of a controlled substance.

On May 13, a Kingwood police officer was at the intersection of Morgan Street and Kingston Road when a car drove by at approximately 70 mph on Route 26, Kingston Road, in a 35 mph zone, according to a criminal complaint. The officer was actively looking for a vehicle matching its description after receiving a reckless driver call 20 minutes beforehand.