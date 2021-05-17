Senators Manchin, Capito announce $10.3 million for airport improvements in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $10,383,295 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for airport improvement projects across West Virginia.
West Virginia airports are vital to our economy, including increasing tourism access and spurring regional economic development. I am pleased DOT is investing in multiple projects to improve facilities and infrastructure at five airports across the Mountain State. As a pilot myself, I understand the importance of airport and runway upkeep. These investments will help keep passengers and personnel safe while also boosting our state and regional economies. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to support West Virginia airports to help our state grow.”Sen. Joe Manchin
Our airports in West Virginia serve as major hubs for economic development and transportation in our state. By continuing to make improvements to our airports, we can help spur economic growth and improve the lives of West Virginians who rely on air travel. With vaccine rates increasing, travel restrictions loosening, and the distinction of the New River Gorge as a National Park and Preserve, airports in our state are expecting an influx of travelers in 2021. I’m hopeful this funding will be used to bolster our airport’s capabilities, while allowing opportunities for expanded services to West Virginians and all those who visit the Mountain State.”Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
The individual awards include:
- $8,759,085 – Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, Yeager: Rehabilitate Runway
- $1,277,777 – County of Ohio, Wheeling Ohio County: Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints
- $168,656 – Fairmont-Marion County Regional Airport Authority, Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field: Construct/Modify/Improve/Rehabilitate Hangar
- $133,333 – Mercer County Airport Authority, Mercer County: Install Airport Beacons
- $44,444 – Braxton County Airport Authority, Braxton County: Rehabilitate Apron