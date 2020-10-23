Senators Manchin, Capito announce $29.6M in grants and loans for rural development in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $29.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for rural development projects in West Virginia.

A release from Senator Manchins office stated that on Friday, Senators Manchin and Capito, both members of the Senate Appropriates Committee, announced $29,673,919 in loans and grants from the USDA for various rural development projects across the state.

“Expanding economic development is essential to growing our economy and our workforce. These funds will help organizations across West Virginia grow and thrive as they work on projects to grow local food and produce, expand telemedicine, provide clean drinking water, put a roof over families heads, and much more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for USDA rural development funding that supports programs here in the Mountain State, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for years to come,” said Senator Manchin.

“USDA continues to be a fantastic partner in West Virginia, and this latest round of investments is clear evidence of that,” said Senator Capito. “West Virginians work hard—we are incredibly diligent and we take advantage of opportunities like these to better our communities. Many of the projects included in this round of funding will provide those opportunities and improve the quality of life in communities across the Mountain State. I will continue to be a fervent advocate on the federal level for the support West Virginians need to get through this pandemic so we can come out stronger on the other side.”

Individual awards listed below:

Grants

$936,000 – Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville PSD

– Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville PSD $430,124 – Garrett Regional Medical Center

– Garrett Regional Medical Center $250,000 – Smoke Camp Crafts

– Smoke Camp Crafts $50,000 – Advantage Valley

– Advantage Valley $50,000 – West Virginia High Tech Consortium

– West Virginia High Tech Consortium $49,808 – Future Generations University

– Future Generations University $46,287 – Fayette County Commission

– Fayette County Commission $17,600 – Roane County Commission

– Roane County Commission $13,600 – Gilmer County Commission

– Gilmer County Commission $4,900 – City of Stonewood

Loans