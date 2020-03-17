Senators Manchin, Capito announce more than $5.5 million for coronavirus response in W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $5.5 million from the CDC for the coronavirus response across West Virginia, according to a press release.

The release stated that the $5,556,448 funding is through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Senators Manchin and Capito have released the following statements in regards to this funding.

“Our state and local public health professionals are vital to addressing and preparing for this coronavirus outbreak. This funding will support West Virginia’s public health organizations so they can be better prepared to manage and address the COVID-19 virus. West Virginians should not be lulled into a false sense of safety because we have no confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. We have one of the most vulnerable populations in the nation and we must prepare our health providers for the inevitable cases in West Virginia. Our state and nation must come together during this time to protect and take care of one another.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“During the outbreak of COVID-19, the Senate has acted swiftly to appropriate supplemental funding to states and local public health partners. The $5.5 million allocated to West Virginia is crucial in our efforts to protect our citizens during this outbreak and supply the resources our state health providers need. As this continues to evolve, I have remained in constant contact with state officials and will continue to do so, as well as continue to deliver the federal resources our state needs to best stay healthy during this uncertain time. West Virginians must have access to proper medical care and testing, and this money from the supplemental funding package will help expand both.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

The release stated that on March 6, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities and territories to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, according to the release.

The release also stated that this funding also helps to develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.