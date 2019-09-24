Senators Manchin, Capito announce more than $6 million for health services in W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $6 million of funding for health services in West Virginia.

Senators Manchin and Capito, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $6,145,690 of funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday. This funding will support alcohol research programs at West Virginia University and provide mental health support services for West Virginians, according to a release from Senator Manchin’s office.

Below are statements from Senators Manchin and Capito regarding this funding:

Senator Joe Manchin

“I have always supported investing in medical research and treatment. Despite wonderful medical advancements, there is still a lot of ground to cover when it comes to diseases and conditions that West Virginians struggle with every day. By conducting research and providing treatment to individuals living with chronic conditions and mental health issues such as substance use disorder, we can work towards a healthier West Virginia.” Senator Joe Manchin

Senator Shelley Moore Capito