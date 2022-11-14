WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — A group of U.S. senators, including West Virginia’s Senator Joe Manchin, are making another push for improved Mine Safety and Health Administration (MHSA) silica standards, especially for Appalachian miners.

According to a release from Sen. Manchin, he, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) sent a letter to MSHA Assistant Secretary Chris Williamson, saying that the updated standards are well overdue.

Exposure to silica in mines can cause black lung, silicosis and progressive massive fibrosis, which, according to the letter, “are entirely preventable.” A report from the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General in 2020 recommended that the best solution for limiting illnesses caused by silica was to lower the legal exposure limit.

The letter said that the update was expected nearly a year ago in January 2022.

“For generations, our brave coal miners have risked their lives and health to power our nation to greatness. We have an obligation as a country to protect their health and welfare with commonsense rules and regulations.” Letter from Senators Manchin, Brown, Casey, Warner and Kaine

The letter cited an increase in black lung cases as a reason for the continued push for change, saying that black lung cases tripled from 1999 to 2014. “This increase in the diagnoses of black lung disease over time is expected to worsen without action,” it said.

“While we understand that the federal rulemaking process is complex and can be time-consuming, we also recognize the critical importance of an updated silica standard to the health and safety of our nation’s coal miners,” said the senators, and they asked for an update on the standard’s process as well as reasons for its delay.

The full letter can be read here.