Senators wish West Virginians ‘Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia’s Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito wish residents a happy holidays during Christmas week.

Senator Capito released a video to express her holiday spirit.

Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year!

I am excited to spend the holidays with my family and friends at home in West Virginia.

As we reflect on 2021, we have so much to be grateful for, including our troops who bravely serve this country often far away from home, and their loved ones.

During this holiday season, I encourage you to look at Christmas not only as a season, but also as a mindset.

Cherish the grace, harmony, and generosity that comes with the cheerful lights along our streets and homes.

Cherish the joyfulness within our own homes, and cherish the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior: Jesus Christ.

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

I can’t wait to continue our work together to accomplish more great things for West Virginia in the year ahead.

Shelley Moore Capito’s Christmas video, Dec. 22, 2021