Senators wish West Virginians ‘Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia’s Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito wish residents a happy holidays during Christmas week.
Senator Capito released a video to express her holiday spirit.
Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year!
I am excited to spend the holidays with my family and friends at home in West Virginia.
As we reflect on 2021, we have so much to be grateful for, including our troops who bravely serve this country often far away from home, and their loved ones.
During this holiday season, I encourage you to look at Christmas not only as a season, but also as a mindset.
Cherish the grace, harmony, and generosity that comes with the cheerful lights along our streets and homes.
Cherish the joyfulness within our own homes, and cherish the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior: Jesus Christ.
From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
I can’t wait to continue our work together to accomplish more great things for West Virginia in the year ahead.Shelley Moore Capito’s Christmas video, Dec. 22, 2021
Senator Joe Manchin also released a video alongside his Dec. 23 press release.
“On behalf of Gayle, myself and the entire Manchin family, we wish all West Virginians and Americans a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. During this season of giving and reflection, Gayle and I are reminded of the importance of family, the source of life’s greatest joys and deepest bonds. Thanks to the resiliency and innovation of the American people, our country has led the world in the creation of multiple safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, allowing West Virginia families to safely gather together this holiday season. I encourage any West Virginian who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community by getting vaccinated.
“Despite the challenges we faced this year and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have so much to be grateful for. We are blessed to have a beautiful state to call home and the knowledge that we are truly a resilient, statewide community who looks out for each other during good times and bad. My parents taught me that if you can count your blessings, you can share your blessings. Gayle and I encourage all West Virginians to join us in praying for the safety of our fellow West Virginians, frontline workers, healthcare professionals, servicemembers and Veterans, and thanking them for their service to our nation. Let us also pray for peace, safety and a greater understanding of one another that brings our nation together. As this year comes to a close, let us all reflect on our many blessings and look forward to a healthy, happy and safe New Year.”Senator Joe Manchin press release, Dec. 23, 2021