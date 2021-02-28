Senior at Brooke High becomes National Merit Scholar finalist

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friends and teachers have been stopping him in the hallway! Out of about 15,000 seniors from across the country, one just became a finalist in Brooke County.

Brooke High Senior Ethan Robey has advanced as a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

This honor has been a year in the making. Robey qualified for this honor his junior year taking the PSAT, and the score was high!

“I think it was a 1430. It was a lot of preparation. I would say months is a good guess.” Ethan Robey, National Merit Scholar finalist

Robey says his chemistry teacher has been his biggest influence in school. He called her class the toughest in the school because she does it right.

Robey has his sights on WVU and says if he gets it, the National Merit Scholarship would cut a pretty sweet tuition deal.