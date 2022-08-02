CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers are now at county senior citizens centers where they’ll be distributed to eligible seniors, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) announced Tuesday.

Eligible seniors who are older than 60 and who meet the financial requirements can exchange the vouchers for fresh, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.

Last year’s program was delayed because the WVDA did not have a banking contract, a problem that carried over into 2022 which also brought supply chain issues.

Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said it has been a struggle for the WVDA to find banking partners to handle the redemption and printing of the vouchers, and the department is already working on solutions for next year.

More information about the program is available on the WVDA’s website.